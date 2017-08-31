Warren JFK hires Elder as head baseball coach

The 1983 Kennedy grad brings 18 years of high school coaching experience, and 24 years of youth baseball coaching experience

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK has hired Thomas Elder as the new Varsity Baseball Coach.

The 1983 Kennedy grad brings 18 years of high school coaching experience, and 24 years of youth baseball coaching experience.

Most recently, he served as an Assistant Coach at Kennedy. He previously was an assistant coach at Warren G. Harding High School for over 15 years.

Warren JFK Athletic Director Jeff Bayuk is thrilled with the hire.

“We are pleased to have Coach Elder join our Kennedy Athletic family as the new head Baseball Coach. His long time commitment to various local baseball
organizations will be an asset in maintaining the excellence in our program by long time Baseball Coach, Don Lee, who retired last spring.”

