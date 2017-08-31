Youngstown Air Reserve Station ready to go to Texas, if called

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Political leaders and base commanders say the Youngstown Air Reserve Station is holding strong and has a bright future.

The Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission gave an update Thursday on regional military affairs and assets.

The big movement is improving what the base has now and avoiding a BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) hearing in the future.

That means improving the planes and equipment but also maintaining the strong ties to the community around it, the airlift and humanitarian missions.

Sen. Rob Portman said it’s also important to focus on the base’s one-of-a-kind aerial spray missions.

“They used it after Katrina. They may well go down now to Texas, and I frankly hope Texas calls on them because they’re going to be needed with all of those flood waters and mosquito-borne diseases… that’s exactly the kind of thing that they do and do really well,” he said.

Commanders at YARS said they’re ready to be called to Texas, if need be.