Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber salutes local businesses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of business leaders in the Youngstown-Warren area got together on Thursday morning to recognize what they bring to the community.

Youngstown State University Head Football Coach Bo Pelini spoke to the crowd during a breakfast at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

Pelini thanked the business community. He said it’s because of teamwork between business leaders that YSU and the downtown are seeing growth and improvement.

Among the honors handed out Thursday, FirstLight Home Care owners — father and son, Mike and Michael Senchak — were named “Entrepreneurs of the Year.”

Their business employs more than 100 local caretakers.

“This is our hometown, you know. We’re both born and bred in Youngstown,” Mike Senchak said. “Between the two of us, we have four degrees from Youngstown State University. We love this community. It’s been a great pleasure to provide jobs.”

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber’s Salute to Business breakfast is every year around the start of the Canfield Fair. The president of the Fair Board also made a statement to officially start the festivities.