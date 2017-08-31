Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber salutes local businesses

The Regional Chamber's Salute to Business breakfast is every year around the start of the Canfield Fair

By Published:
The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber's Salute to Business breakfast is every year around the start of the Canfield Fair. The president of the Fair Board also made a statement to officially start the festivities.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of business leaders in the Youngstown-Warren area got together on Thursday morning to recognize what they bring to the community.

Youngstown State University Head Football Coach Bo Pelini spoke to the crowd during a breakfast at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

Pelini thanked the business community. He said it’s because of teamwork between business leaders that YSU and the downtown are seeing growth and improvement.

Among the honors handed out Thursday, FirstLight Home Care owners — father and son, Mike and Michael Senchak — were named “Entrepreneurs of the Year.”

Their business employs more than 100 local caretakers.

“This is our hometown, you know. We’re both born and bred in Youngstown,” Mike Senchak said. “Between the two of us, we have four degrees from Youngstown State University. We love this community. It’s been a great pleasure to provide jobs.”

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber’s Salute to Business breakfast is every year around the start of the Canfield Fair. The president of the Fair Board also made a statement to officially start the festivities.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s