Anthony “Tony” Keppel Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Anthony “Tony” Keppel, of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 surrounded by his family and friends in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. He was 15.

Tony was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 14, 2001 to Kristin McLaurin.

He was a student at Sharon High School and loved playing basketball, bike riding and hanging out with his friends. Tony was a beautiful and charming young man with an infectious smile that could completely light up a room.

He will be dearly missed by his mother, a younger brother, Jaiden and many other friends and family.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State St., Hermitage.

Funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Cremation in the funeral home crematory.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 4 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.