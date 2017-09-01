Austintown crime activity: Homeless man arrested near church with pills, beer

Monday, August 21

1:01 p.m. – Mahoning Ave., Nicole Reed, 27, and Phillip David, 27, both of Newton Falls charged with theft. A Walmart employee told police they saw Reed and David quickly selecting clothes and video games. According to the report, both then exited the store without paying. Reed was stopped by security and arrested, while David ran from the store and was not found. Police say the two tried to take $217 worth of items.

Thursday, August 24

11:56 a.m. – Mahoning Ave., Michaella Moore, 38, arrested and charged with theft. A Giant Eagle employee told police they saw Moore put 16 items in her cart and exit the store without paying. According to the report, Moore told police she has a brain injury that affects her decision process.

Friday, August 25

1:06 a.m. – 1000 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Natasha Fenby, 28, charged with sale of liquor to underage person; Kaylee Smith, 18, and Hannah Petrisin, 18, charged with possessing liquor while underage and knowingly showing false ID. Two officers working at JR’z Pub in plain clothes observed Fenby serve Smith and Petrisin alcoholic drinks. The officers identified themselves and, after identifying the age of the underage women, issued the suspects their summons’ outside the bar.

11:58 p.m. – 1000 block of Canfield Niles Rd., Joseph Moran, 33, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police ran Moran’s license plate and found him to have an active warrant. Police searched the car and found a brown powder identified as Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Moran also handed over more Fentanyl in his wallet while at the police department.

Sunday, August 27

6:08 p.m. – 4000 block of Lanterman Rd., Jason Kuzan, 37, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and and possessing dangerous drugs; Police were called for a man who came out of the woods appearing to be homeless. A female identified the man as Kuzan, who police knew to have a warrant out for his arrest for assault. According to a report, police found Kuzan by Community Fellowship Church. He ran into the woods, fell and was arrested. Police searched Kuzan’s bag and found nine white pills and three cans of beer.

11:11 p.m. – Forest Hill Dr., Carly Koby, 22, arrested and charged with obstructing official business; Kenneth Koby, 50, arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons. Police were called to a home on reports that Kenneth Koby was honking the horn of his car out front and yelling. Koby told police he was doing so because a man made threats to his daughter. Koby was arrested after admitting to having a gun because he did not promptly inform police when he was pulled over. Carly Koby then drove up in her car yelling, “What did you do to my father?” She continued to yell and approach police and was arrested.

Monday, August 28

2:12 p.m. – 100 block of Dehoff Drive, Kejuan Jenkins, 25, of Columbus arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools. Police said Jenkins, identified under the name of “Paris,” answered a text message from an undercover officer. He agreed to meet at a location and was arrested when he arrived. According to the report, Jenkins admitted to posting on a website but said it was for massage therapy.

Tuesday, August 29

9:07 p.m. – Mahoning Ave/Navarre, Michael Rivers, 34, of Youngstown arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking, possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business. During a traffic stop, police found Rivers to have a suspended license. According to a report, Rivers then ran from police, fell and was arrested. Police searched Rivers and found suspected narcotics, two Oxycodone pills and a large amount of money. They then searched his car and found four bags of cocaine and a digital scale.

