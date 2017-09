CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was all Canfield Friday night, as the Cardinals downed Alliance 34-0.

The Cardinals took a 13-0 lead into the third quarter, before a Paul French 5-yard TD run pushed it to 20-0. The scoring drive was keyed by a Paul Breinz 59-yard run.

