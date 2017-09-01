Columbiana rallies from 31-13 deficit to edge McDonald

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to sneak past McDonald, 38-37.
McDonald’s Alex Cintron scored on a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 31-13 Blue Devils.
Columbiana running back Zach Phillips notched a 35-yard TD run later in the third to start the rally.
The Clippers outscored McDonald 25-6 to close the game and escape with a win.
