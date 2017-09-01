Day of Caring targets east side of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday is United Way’s Day of Caring. Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of businesses and groups across the Valley will spend the day volunteering to clean up blight in the city of Youngstown.

A record 800 volunteers are expected. Work begins at 8 a.m. The theme of this year’s work is Fight Blight.

Last year, the focus was along Market Street. Over 800 cubic yards of debris was removed and 500cubic of trash hauled away. This year, workers will target the east side along Oak Street targeting abandoned properties and sidewalks.

“I think the focus of working on a specific area of Youngstown, cleaning up neighborhoods, taking out homes has really engaged the community,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of the Mahoning Valley. “When you see the neighborhoods we clean up before and after it’s amazing. I think that is what excites the volunteers to see what it looks like when they are done at 2 or 3 o’clock in the afternoon. It’s amazing.”

Additional volunteers will be assigned to 18 different non-profits in the city.

As part of the Day of Caring, the Lake to River chapter of the American Red Cross will also be installing smoke alarms to anyone who wants one.