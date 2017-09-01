Detour from improvement project lifted for drivers in Sharon

Though the detour has been lifted, work on Route 718/760 in Sharon will still be going on through October

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A detour is now lifted, making the commute for drivers in Sharon a little easier.

Route 718/760 northbound is open again without restrictions.

Northbound traffic on the road has been detoured due to work from the Broadway Avenue Improvement Project to make Route 718/760 safer, more efficient, and more attractive.

Though the detour has been lifted, roadwork will still be going on through October so drivers should be careful when passing through the area.

Crews are now focused on updating sidewalks, lighting, and drainage along a half-mile section of Route 718/760 from just south of Orchard Street to the Metalico recycling plant.

