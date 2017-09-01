Detour from improvement project lifted for drivers in Sharon

Related Coverage Road construction to close Mercer Co. streets starting next week

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A detour is now lifted, making the commute for drivers in Sharon a little easier.

Route 718/760 northbound is open again without restrictions.

Northbound traffic on the road has been detoured due to work from the Broadway Avenue Improvement Project to make Route 718/760 safer, more efficient, and more attractive.

Though the detour has been lifted, roadwork will still be going on through October so drivers should be careful when passing through the area.

Check road conditions in PA

Crews are now focused on updating sidewalks, lighting, and drainage along a half-mile section of Route 718/760 from just south of Orchard Street to the Metalico recycling plant.

