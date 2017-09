YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngtown is facing drug charges following a police raid.

Officers executed a search warrant about 7 p.m. Thursday at a house on W. LaClede Ave. where they found heroin, fentanyl, crack, marijuana, oxycodone pills, digital scales and three guns.

Deray Johnson, 30, was arrested and charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability.