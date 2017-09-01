Isler, Meyers each score twice in Southington win

The Wildcats put together a balanced attack to beat the Trojans

The Southington Wildcats were impressive Friday night, defeating Sebring 44-14.

Junior kicker Ryan Johnston kicked a field goal to open up the scoring in the game, 3-0.

Chase Isler and Michael Vacca each ran in a touchdown for the Wildcats in the first half. Trystan Mollohan connected with Joey Meyers for a score through the air and Southington led 24-8 at the half.

The second half was more of the same with Isler scoring his second TD of the night to extend the lead to 31-8.

Logan Rhodes found the endzone in the fourth, as well as Meyers for the second time, this time on the ground with 3:53 left in the game.

