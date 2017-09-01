James A. Guerriero Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, officiated by Pastor Russ Adams for James A. Guerriero, 85, who passed away Friday, September 1, 2017, with his family by his side.

James was born on July 25, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Rose Cambert Guerriero.

A 1950 graduate of South High School, he was a general foreman at Republic Steel and LTV.

James was a member of Boardman Methodist Church, American Legion Post 15, and the Republic Steel Retiree’s Group.

He served his country by serving in the US Army from 1953 – 1955.

James married the former Shirley Baker on September 13, 1952; she passed away December 24, 2012.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter Paula Jo Geidner and her husband Bill of Youngstown; his son, James A. Guerriero, Jr. of Boardman; three grandchildren, Alyssa Underwood, J.J. and Jianna Guerriero and a sister Carmel Quattro of Struthers.

Besides his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his sisters Helene Holeshuh and Toni Carkido and brother Joseph Guerriero.

Material tributes can be made in James’ memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.