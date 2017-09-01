Kenneth W. “Kenny” McCulley Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Kenneth W. “Kenny” McCulley, 72, of Paulin Rd., passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, September 1, 2017, at his home.

Mr. McCulley was born June 8, 1945 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Gilbert W. and Opal (Grall) McCulley.

Kenny was a Christian and began doing concrete work with his brother, Charles and Gary Morgan, with their company 3MMM in the early 1970’s. He also worked at A&P in Salem, where he picked up the nickname “Who” and then later worked at American Standard, where he retired from in 2007. Kenny also worked his family farm.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the 1st infantry and assigned to the 1-4 first squadron 4th Cavalry B troop in Southern Vietnam. He served in the Iron Triangle and the Claymore Corners as a APC Machine Gunner. Later, he was a driver for an M48 tank. Later in the war, the military needed experience people up north in the central highlands and they infused him into the 4th infantry division with the 2nd squadron 1st Calvary, where he was assigned as a L.R.R.P (long range reconnaissance patrol) working out of LZ Blackhawk. He was awarded a CIB combat infantry badge.

He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America; Salineville American Legion John Adams Post 442; Salem VFW Post 892; and the Salem AMVETS Post 45.

In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his cabin.

His wife, Dale Kathryn (Cope) McCulley, whom he married in May 1971, preceded him in death May 4, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Almy and his brother, Charles Gilbert McCulley.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his sons, Brian (Joy) McCulley of Lisbon and Matthew McCulley of Rogers; sisters, Phyllis Joy of Salem, Joyce Ann Carmen of Augusta and Ruth Mycoskie of Cleveland; grandchildren, Tommy, Cheyenne and Hunter; his granddogs, Russell and Chunk and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home where full military honors will be accorded by the Salineville American Legion Post 442.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at http://www.dav.org.

