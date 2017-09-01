LaBrae jumps out early on the defending champs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – JFK is seeking their third straight win over LaBrae. The Eagles have not lost to an area team since September 19, 2015 (20-13 vs. Crestview).

LaBrae and Warren JFK opened the contest with punts on each of their initial possessions. Then, the Vikings scored on a pass which was snagged by Walt Allie, who took the pigskin 86 yards to open the scoring with just over 6 minutes to go. After the Viking defense held, back came LaBrae. Kent Wolford tossed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Benton Tennant to give the Vikings a 14-0 advantage late in the first quarter.

Just thirty seconds before the end of the first quarter, Alec Burzynski raced 43 yards to pay dirt as the Eagles closed the gap to 7-points (14-7).

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

L – Walt Allie 86 yards for a TD (L 7-0, 6:03)

L – Benton Tennant, 49 yard TD catch from Kent Wolford (L 14-0, 3:55)

J – Alec Burzynski, 43-yard TD run (L 14-7, 0:30)

Next week, LaBrae will face Lakeview in their home opener as JFK welcomes Girard on Saturday.