Lawyers for Ohio State Fair accident victim ready for lawsuit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Just a month ago, the Fire Ball ride broke at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus — a shocking scene that took everyone's breath away. The accident killed one and injured seven others.

Keziah Lewis saw her boyfriend, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, fall to his death. Her lawyer, Sean Alto, said it’s been very hard on her since that awful day.

“She’s having a difficult time. I mean, processing that. She was sitting right next to him and to wake up in the hospital and be told — that’s unimaginable.”

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien isn’t filing criminal charges in this case.

“It’s not surprising at all. We sort of expected it all along. We saw this as a civil case from the very beginning,” Alto said.

He and his client are now ready to move forward with their lawsuit.

“We have an opportunity to gather all of the information that otherwise we haven’t been able to get yet. The report that was released today by Ohio State Highway Patrol, all the photographs, the videos, all the details, investigation notes — now we have an opportunity to really dig in,” Alto said.

As they continue with the investigation, he said his client has a long road of recovery ahead.

“Keziah, for example, she’s had eight or nine surgeries already. I think she has broken bones from her feet up to her head. She hasn’t got out of bed since she got to the hospital.”

