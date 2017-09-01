DeShields TD run has West Branch in front of Beaver Local

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) -West Branch leads Beaver Local 21-14 in the second quarter.
Kyle Linhart’s 35-yard TD catch put the Warriors ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.
Beaver Local’s Andrew Schultz notched TD runs of 40 and 6 yards to tie the contest.
The Warriors then regained the lead on a 3-yard TD run by Tyler DeShields.
