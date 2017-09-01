DeShields TD run has West Branch in front of Beaver Local

A 35-yard TD catch by Kyle Linhart gave West Branch a 14-0 lead

By Published: Updated:
West Branch Warriors high school football schedule 2017

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) -West Branch leads Beaver Local 21-14 in the second quarter.

Kyle Linhart’s 35-yard TD catch put the Warriors ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

Beaver Local’s Andrew Schultz notched TD runs of 40 and 6 yards to tie the contest.

The Warriors then regained the lead on a 3-yard TD run by Tyler DeShields.

Read more: Week two high school football stories

Beaver Local football schedule | West Branch football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s