DeShields TD run has West Branch in front of Beaver Local

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) -West Branch leads Beaver Local 21-14 in the second quarter.

Kyle Linhart’s 35-yard TD catch put the Warriors ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

Beaver Local’s Andrew Schultz notched TD runs of 40 and 6 yards to tie the contest.

The Warriors then regained the lead on a 3-yard TD run by Tyler DeShields.

Read more: Week two high school football stories

Beaver Local football schedule | West Branch football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22