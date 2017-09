CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty leads Lakeview 14-7 at the half after touchdown runs by Brian Maddox and Dra Rushton.

Lakeview took a 7-0 lead when Evan Adair found the end zone with a 2-yard TD run.

Liberty then tied the game with a Maddox TD run, before taking the lead on Rushton’s TD run.

