Mary R. “Mitzie” Sarisky Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 4, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Mary R. “Mitzie” Sarisky age 94, of Hubbard who passed away on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Mitzie was born April 26, 1923 in Akron, Ohio a daughter of John and Anna Reich Scherer.

She was a 1941 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was the owner and operator of Stewart Furniture, Inc. in Hubbard for many years and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Mitzie loved spending time with her family and enjoyed flowers and working in the yard.

Her husband, Raymond J. Sarisky whom she married August 11, 1951, passed away October 21, 1985.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her children, Richard (Colleen) Sarisky of Hubbard, Polly Jones of Hubbard, Robin (Kathy) Sarisky of Hubbard, Sally (Jim) Severa of Liberty, Mark (Annette) Sarisky of Hubbard and Janice (Edward) Castner of Hubbard; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Ruth Wittenauer and her brother, John Scherer.

There will be calling hours prior to the Mass from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Mitzie will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or Ohio Library for the Blind, 17121 Lake Shore Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44110.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.