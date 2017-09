STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Willie Mitchell TD run has Struthers ahead of Crestview 8-3 in the third quarter.

Crestview took the lead on a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter.

But the Wildcats answered with a Mitchell TD and successful 2-point conversion to take the lead.

