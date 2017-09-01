Officers: Sex offender working as ride operator arrested at Canfield Fair

Investigators say the 30-year-old South Carolina man messaged a 13-year-old on Facebook, asking for nude pictures of the child and to meet for sex

Brandon Walsh, arrested at the Canfield Fair yesterday.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at the Canfield Fair on Thursday.

Brandon Walsh, 30, had a warrant for a criminal solicitation of a minor charge.

Investigators say Walsh messaged a 13-year-old on Facebook, asking for nude pictures of the child and to meet for sex.

Officers in the Youngstown area learned Walsh was an amusement ride operator at the Canfield Fairgrounds and arrested him there after searching the grounds, parking lots, and surrounding streets.

He is being held in Mahoning County Jail until he can be sent back to South Carolina.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into whether Walsh had child pornography on him while he was at the fair.

Along with the U.S. Marshals, officers with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Canfield City Police, Canfield Fair Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol helped find and arrest Walsh.

.

