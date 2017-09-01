Ohio State University police issue notice after attempted armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a public safety notice after a reported armed robbery attempt Friday morning on campus.

The university says a female student reported being approached by an unknown man around 9 a.m. near the intersection of High Street and Woodruff Avenue.She said he “grabbed

She said he “grabbed onto her backpack, told her not to run, and threatened that he had a gun.”

OSU police said a passerby helped the student walk away.The suspect fled northbound toward Lane Avenue. He is described as a black male in his 60s with short hair and a scruffy beard, standing 5’8” and wearing a gray t-shirt and black athletic shorts. He is described as having bloodshot eyes, carrying a cane and wearing dirty clothing with bandages on his right leg.

The suspect ran northbound toward Lane Avenue. He is described as a black man in his 60s with short hair and a scruffy beard, standing 5’8” tall and wearing a gray t-shirt and black athletic shorts. He is described as having bloodshot eyes, carrying a cane, and wearing dirty clothing with bandages on his right leg.

OSU police said “no property was taken, no injuries were reported, and no weapon was seen.”

They are actively investigating and the community should report any known details by calling 614-292-2121.

