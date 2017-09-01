One arrested after Niles drug raid turns up crack cocaine

Officers raided the house on Fulton Street in Niles on Friday morning

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers in Niles arrested a man Friday morning, who they say was selling cocaine out of a home in the city.

Eric Winters, 46, is charged with felony possession of cocaine. Charges of trafficking in cocaine are pending.

During a raid of the house in the 100 block of Fulton Street, police said they found crack cocaine.

The drug raid came after a two-month undercover investigation by the Niles Police drug and street crimes units, Trumbull Ashtabula Group (TAG) Task Force, and Weathersfield Township Police Department.

Undercover officers conducted several drug buys at the house during the investigation.

