PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Earlier this week, we reported a plan to re-open the Pittsburgh Airport’s Airmall to people not flying.

The flight attendants union said it’s opposed.

The union says opening the Airmall removes a layer of security.

The Allegheny Port Authority disagrees, saying shoppers will still need to go through airport security.

The new plan starts on Tuesday.