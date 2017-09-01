Player of the Game: Boardman’s Michael O’Horo



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Quarterback Michael O’Horo was named Player of the Game for his play in the Spartans 35-17 win over Howland in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on FOX Youngstown in week two of the 2017 high school football regular season.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pizza Joe’s.

O’Horo completed 18-28 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. He also added an additional touchdown on the ground in the victory for the Spartans.