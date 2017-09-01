Six arrested during East Liverpool drug bust

Officers conducted a search warrant at the home on Dresden Avenue in East Liverpool on Thursday

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and East Liverpool Police Department arrested six people during a drug raid in the city on Thursday.

Officers conducted a search warrant at the home in the 1900 block of Dresden Avenue.

They found seven grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and digital scales.

Julie Paradinovich, 50, Jaynine Davis, 46, Leana Rexroad, 32, Keven Elkins, 61, and Tavares Bell, 36, were all arrested and charged with endangering children.

Richard Billingsley, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Additional charges may be filed, pending lab results.

