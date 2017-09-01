Storm Team 27: Cool and dry to wrap up the workweek



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It’s going to be a cool day in the Valley with temperatures starting in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs today will only climb to the middle 60s. It will be a dry day to wrap up the workweek. Rain chances return tonight as the remnants of Harvey track toward the Valley. Scattered showers are expected on Saturday. We are not expecting major flooding issues with Saturday’s rain.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 66

Tonight: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (60%)

Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 72

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning showers (30%)

High: 75 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny

High: 82 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (40%)

High: 70 Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 49