Storm Team 27: Rain on the way for the weekend





WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It’s going to be a cool day in the Valley with temperatures only climbing to the middle 60s. It will be a dry day to wrap up the workweek. Rain chances return tonight as the remnants of Harvey track toward the Valley. Scattered showers are expected on Saturday. We are not expecting major flooding issues with Saturday’s rain. Temperatures will warm toward Labor Day.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy.

High: 66

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late. (60%)

Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (60%)

High: 72

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning showers (30%)

High: 75 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny

High: 82 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (40%)

High: 70 Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 49