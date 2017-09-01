Storm Team 27: Showers expected for holiday weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For the end of the week we are tracking cooler temperatures but dry conditions. In the early morning hours Saturday we will start to see the chance for rain increase. Rain is likely throughout the day Saturday but we are NOT expecting significant flooding. However, some of the low lying areas could see ponding on the roads. That rain chance will stick around Saturday night and Sunday morning. By Sunday night we are looking dry once again.

FORECAST

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for late showers. Harvey. (40%)

Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers Likely. Harvey. (70%)

High: 65

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Harvey. (60%)

Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning showers (30% AM)

High: 74

Monday: Mostly sunny

High: 82 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers (60%)

High: 73 Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 65 Low: 55

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated shower (20%)

High: 63 Low: 50

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 48