US ban on Americans traveling to North Korea takes effect

The ban makes U.S. passports invalid for travel to North Korea

JOSH LEDERMAN, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
ADDS TRANSLATION OF SIGN: Tens of thousands of North Koreans gathered for a rally at Kim Il Sung Square carrying placards and propaganda slogans as a show of support for their rejection of the United Nations' latest round of sanctions on Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Sign says, "Protect our nation to the death" and "Hearts of 10 million people are burning." (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. prohibition on Americans traveling to North Korea has taken effect.

The ban makes U.S. passports invalid for travel to North Korea and allows the State Department to revoke the passport of anyone who flouts the ban. It was announced in July and kicked in Friday.

Only those granted “extremely limited” exceptions are exempt. The State Department says applicants must prove their trip is in the U.S. national interest. That could include journalists and aid or humanitarian workers.

The State Department says applicants must submit a statement explaining why the trip serves the national interest, along with documentation. Those granted an exception will be given a letter they can use to obtain a Special Validation Passport. It’s valid for just one trip to North Korea.

