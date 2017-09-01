2 Waid TDs gives Girard early lead vs. Hubbard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard leads Hubbard 13-6 after two early touchdowns by Mark Waid.
Waid first scored on a 2-yard TD run to cap a seven-play, 37-yard drive. But Hubbard answered right back two plays later with a 46-yard TD run by Ray Minniti.
Girard then responded with a 19-yard TD pass from Waid to Nick Malito just a play later.
