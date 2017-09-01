Wilson, Voytik with 3 TDs each, Sharon rolling

Lane Voytik has TD passes of 22, 14 and 48 yards

Sharon Tigers High School Football - Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon’s offense is on a roll as the Tigers lead Reynolds 35-0 in the second quarter.

Jordan Wilson has TD runs of 10 and 2 yards. Both followed turnovers forced by Sharon’s defense.

Lane Voytik has TD passes of 22, 14 and 48 yards. He’s 14 of 17 through the air for 217 yards.

Wilson has a TD reception as well.

