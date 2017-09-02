Canfield crime activity: Officers help chase suspect from OVI checkpoint

Sunday, August 20

3:44 a.m. – South Avenue, Boardman, Canfield police officers were called to assist in a chase for a suspect at an OVI checkpoint. Police said Wesley Smidt, who was running from officers with his hands cuffed behind his back, tripped over a buckle and fell. He was then arrested and charged with charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and escape.

Monday, August 21

100 block of Fifth St., Youngstown, Taniqua Smith, 27, arrested on a Canfield Mayor’s warrant for failure to appear in court.

7000 block of Herbert Rd., report of a dispute between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend at Star Extruded. The woman was issued a criminal trespass warning, but no charges were filed.

12:11 a.m. – 100 block of W. Main St., Byron McCovery, 28, of Mobile, Alabama, arrested and charged with OVI, no operator’s license and speeding. Police said McCovery was stopped for speeding and was found with an open bottle of Crown Apple, can of beer and marijuana shake in the vehicle. McCovery denied smoking marijuana and said he had one beer, according to a police report. Police said he failed a sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content of .117, over the legal limit of .08.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

