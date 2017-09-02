Canfield Fair working towards new Junior Fair Coliseum

Hundreds of children in the area participate in the Canfield Fair's Junior Fair, which aims to spark kids' interest in agriculture and animals.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of children in the area participate in the Canfield Fair’s Junior Fair, which aims to spark kids’ interest in agriculture and animals.

The fair board is now in process of building a new Junior Fair Coliseum.

“A while ago we had a major traffic jam,” said Ward Campbell, Junior Fair director. “Just getting the livestock in and getting the empty trailers out of here, and we’re just in a real tight spot.”

That’s why they’re asking for donations to the fairgrounds.

“If they feel like they can, help us out a little bit,” said Andy Frost, Fair Board president. “We’re trying to make this fair bigger.”

The future 81,000 square-foot Junior Fair Coliseum and Event Center will be on the opposite side of where the current Junior Fair is located.

The facility will house most of the livestock, but it will also be multi-functional, with a learning center and a place to cater food.

A tent has been set up all week to collect donations.

“The key is this building will be up before next year’s fair,” said Matt Hughes, who handles fair funding. “And again, 81,000 square-feet. It’s fully functional for the community. The kids can use it during the fair, the kids can use it throughout the year.”

The fair board has pledged $400,000 itself, while Hughes says all of the donations thus far have been private.

They’re at about $2.25 million right now, but the goal is to get to $4.5 to $5 million. They’ll soon be taking bids for that new building.

