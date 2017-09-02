Confirmed death toll from Harvey reaches 44

A man found floating in Cypress Creek floodwaters brings the confirmed toll to 44 from Harvey

The medical examiner in Harris County, Texas, has confirmed another Harvey-related fatality.

The man found floating in Cypress Creek floodwaters brings the confirmed toll to 44 from Harvey, eight days after the storm made landfall as a hurricane.

Harris County is home to Houston. The addition to a list kept by the Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences brings the total deaths in the county to 29.

