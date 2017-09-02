David A. Deeds Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – David A. Deeds, 83, passed away early Saturday morning, September 2, 2017, at the Woodlands at AustinWoods in Austintown, following a lengthy illness.

David was born May 7, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Stephenson Deed, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1953 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was a school bus driver for the Leonard Kirtz School for 10 years. He had previously worked as a produce manager for Sparkle Markets.

Dave proudly served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 32 years as a gunner’s mate.

Mr. Deeds was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and of the Cleveland Indians and he enjoyed camping at Ridge Ranch in Newton Falls.

Dave leaves his wife of 62 years, Mary F. Durkin Deeds, whom he married June 11, 1955; two sons, David A. Jr. (Dottie) Deeds of Strongsville and Michael P. (Laura) Deeds of Alexandria, Virginia; a daughter, Jennifer N. Deeds of Canfield; three grandchildren, Samantha (Antonio) Montemarano, Erik Deeds and Summer Deeds; two great-grandsons, Landen and Jackson and a brother, Richard Deeds of Mineral Ridge.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to Special Olympics Ohio, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232, or through sooh.org.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Mr. Deeds’s family.