Day 4 of Canfield Fair has Junior Fair animal judging, truck and tractor pull

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is the fourth day of this year’s Canfield Fair — the excitement continues all throughout the day with plenty of fun things to do.

Over 20,000 people have visited the fair each day this year.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 7-12.

Parking is free.

The morning started out with Junior Fair showing and judging. The day’s big event is the Championship Truck & Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

