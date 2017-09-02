JAC Management: No ticket issues for Canfield Fair concerts

More than 400 seats were double-booked at the Canfield Fair Demolition Derby on Friday

Chris Young, country music star
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of our viewers told us that more than 400 seats were double-booked at the Canfield Fair Demolition Derby on Friday.

This brought on concerns that tickets might be double-booked for the upcoming John Mellencamp and Chris Young concerts.

WKBN reached out to JAC Management about this issue, who told us this in a statement:

There was a glitch in the Ticketmaster system for that show only. No one that bought tickets was turned away — everyone that had duplicate tickets was relocated or offered a refund. Nearly everyone chose to relocate. Only people who did not have a ticket were turned away, because it was sold out. Ticketmaster quadruple-checked, and there are no duplicate tickets for John Mellencamp or Chris Young.”

