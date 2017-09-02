Joseph R. Rubinic, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Joseph R. Rubinic, Sr., 91, of Warren, died Saturday, September 2, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 16, 1926, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the son of Louis and Mary (Mehall) Rubinic, coming to Warren in the early 1950s.

A graduate of Johnstown High School, Joe served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He had worked at Packard Electric as a carpenter and as a “jack-of-all-trades,” he enjoyed helping his family and his neighbors. He also enjoyed golf and bowling.

Surviving are three children, Joseph R., Jr. of Niles, Louis M. Rubinic of Hubbard and Therese M. (James) Termine of Champion; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a brother, Paul Rubinic of Columbus.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Violet (Bross) Rubinic, whom he married June 4, 1955 and who died March 20, 2006; two sisters, Marian Rubinic and Pauline Abruzzi and a brother, Thomas Rubinic.

Services are 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2017, at St. John Paul II Church, 420 North Street NW, Warren, Ohio 44483, with Rev. Christopher Henyk officiating.

The burial of his urn will take place at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at All Souls Cemetery.

Friends may call 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2017, at the church.

Material contributions may be made to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.