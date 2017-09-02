Kluber’s 8 innings lead Indians past Tigers for 10th straight win

DETROIT (AP) – Corey Kluber pitched eight strong innings and the Cleveland Indians won their 10th straight game with a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

The Indians are on their longest winning streak since taking a franchise-record 14 in a row between June 17 and July 1, 2016.

Cleveland has outscored Detroit 18-4 in the first three games of the series.

The Tigers, who just traded Justin Upton and Justin Verlander, were also missing Miguel Cabrera, Alex Wilson and manager Brad Ausmus. All three were serving the first game of suspensions stemming from an Aug. 24 brawl with the New York Yankees.

Kluber (14-4) gave up one run and eight hits, striking out seven without walking a batter. Alex Presley went 4 for 4 against Kluber for his first four-hit game.

