Kluber’s 8 innings lead Indians past Tigers for 10th straight win

By Published:
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, smiles as he goes through the celebration line after pitching a complete game, one-hitter, as the Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 in a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
AP

DETROIT (AP) – Corey Kluber pitched eight strong innings and the Cleveland Indians won their 10th straight game with a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

The Indians are on their longest winning streak since taking a franchise-record 14 in a row between June 17 and July 1, 2016.

Cleveland has outscored Detroit 18-4 in the first three games of the series.

The Tigers, who just traded Justin Upton and Justin Verlander, were also missing Miguel Cabrera, Alex Wilson and manager Brad Ausmus. All three were serving the first game of suspensions stemming from an Aug. 24 brawl with the New York Yankees.

Kluber (14-4) gave up one run and eight hits, striking out seven without walking a batter. Alex Presley went 4 for 4 against Kluber for his first four-hit game.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

