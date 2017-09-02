Mahoning Co. Sheriff’s drone to be used in Howland murder case

A judge has allowed the drone to take pictures over the crime scene where police say Nasser Hamad killed 2 people

By Published:
HAMAD CRIME SCENE

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time ever, the Mahoning County Sheriff Office’s drone will be used in court.

A Trumbull County Common Pleas Court judge has allowed the drone to take pictures over the crime scene in Howland, where police says Nasser Hamad shot five people, killing two of them.

Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Our print partner, the Tribune Chronicle, says these photos would be used for the jury to see.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene says he’s glad the office can supply the resource.

“When we came up with this drone program, we knew it was going to have it’s uses and resources,” Greene said. “We wanted everybody to be able to utilize it — whether they’re in our county or not. If we’re going to supply it as a resource, we’re going to do it.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s