Mahoning Co. Sheriff’s drone to be used in Howland murder case

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time ever, the Mahoning County Sheriff Office’s drone will be used in court.

A Trumbull County Common Pleas Court judge has allowed the drone to take pictures over the crime scene in Howland, where police says Nasser Hamad shot five people, killing two of them.

Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Our print partner, the Tribune Chronicle, says these photos would be used for the jury to see.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene says he’s glad the office can supply the resource.

“When we came up with this drone program, we knew it was going to have it’s uses and resources,” Greene said. “We wanted everybody to be able to utilize it — whether they’re in our county or not. If we’re going to supply it as a resource, we’re going to do it.”