Ohio police officer who punched man suspended 30 more days

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) – The mayor in a Cleveland suburb where a white police officer was recorded on a cellphone repeatedly punching a black man after a traffic stop has added 30 more days to the officer’s unpaid suspension.

Euclid Mayor Kristen Gail announced the added suspension for patrol officer Michael Amiott on Friday. The city’s police chief previously suspended Amiott 15 days for the Aug. 12 encounter.

A video viewed millions of times on Facebook shows Amiott punching 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III more than a dozen times and hitting his head on pavement several times after Amiott stopped him for a suspended driver’s license.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has said it’s investigating and has conferred with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.

Hubbard has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)