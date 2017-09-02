Ohio police officer who punched man suspended 30 more days

The video of the officer punching a 25-year-old man over 12 times after he was stopped for a suspended driver's license has gone viral

By Published:
In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 image taken from video provided by the Euclid Police Dept., Euclid police officer Michael Amiott punches Richard Hubbard on a street in Euclid, Ohio. A dashcam video of a traffic stop that led to a white police officer with a history of disciplinary issues repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on pavement appears to show a different sequence of events than police had originally described. (Euclid Police Dept. via AP)

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) – The mayor in a Cleveland suburb where a white police officer was recorded on a cellphone repeatedly punching a black man after a traffic stop has added 30 more days to the officer’s unpaid suspension.

Euclid Mayor Kristen Gail announced the added suspension for patrol officer Michael Amiott on Friday. The city’s police chief previously suspended Amiott 15 days for the Aug. 12 encounter.

A video viewed millions of times on Facebook shows Amiott punching 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III more than a dozen times and hitting his head on pavement several times after Amiott stopped him for a suspended driver’s license.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has said it’s investigating and has conferred with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.

Hubbard has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s