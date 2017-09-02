Patricia A. Strachan Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard for Patricia A. Strachan, age 91, of Hubbard who passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Patricia was born May 20, 1926 in Boyers, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Herbert J. and Ina Helen Coursen Ritenour.

She was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

Patricia enjoyed going to Florida in the winter and her cottage at Lake Erie, watching the beautiful sunsets and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hubbard, Hubbard Fire Department Auxiliary, founding member of the Deer Creek Golferetts and Candy Bar Bowling League.

Her husband Robert J. Strachan, Jr. whom she married July 3, 1948 passed away March 1, 2015.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her son, Robert D. (Marilyn) Strachan of Hubbard; her daughter, Deborah (Tom) Schosser of Hermitage; her grandchildren,

Tracy (Arlis) Hoover, Jennifer (David) Miklos; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Jake, Amanda, Jessica and Marissa. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Marge Pishkur and Murial Richard.

Patricia will be laid to rest next to her husband at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 3704 Memphis, Tennessee 38173-0704 or Akron Children’s Burn Center 214 West Bowery Street Akron, Ohio 44308.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.