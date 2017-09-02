Patricia “Patty” A. (Rese) Miller Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Patricia “Patty” A. Miller, of Vienna, Ohio, during the early morning hours of Saturday, September 2, 2017, passed away while at home and surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.

Patty was born in Warren, Ohio on January 6, 1941, a daughter to Edward L. and Frances A. (McLean) Rese.

She graduated in 1959 from Warren G. Harding High School and furthered her education by attending Carnegie College where she graduated as a Medical Assistant.

Her education led her to a medical career which span over 17 years for Dr. Clouse, Vienna. In addition, she volunteered her skills with Hospice of Trumbull County, Hillside Hospital, and the Visiting Nurses of the Trumbull Memorial Hospital for many years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed attending football games, being with her family and traveling to Michigan. She had a great love for spending time outdoors and moreover, an unmatched affection for her beloved animals.

Survivors include husband, Richard “Dick” H. Miller, whom she married September 11, 1970; children, Stacey Phipps (Joel), Vienna, Holly Clausing (Robert), New Port Richey, Florida, Daro Miller (Mary), McDonough, Georgia and Richard H. Miller, Jr.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, David E. Rese (Kathy), Warren, Ohio and nephews, Michael and Kevin Rese.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A time of gathering to honor Patty will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2017, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

A private graveside service will be observed on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Expressions of sympathy can be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.