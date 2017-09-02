Paul E. Dewell, Sr. Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Paul E. Dewell, Sr., 81, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

He was born July 7, 1936 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, son of the late Ernest and Lydia Mosser Dewell.

Paul was a longtime resident of the area and a retired Truck Driver.

He is survived by his wife, the former Audrey Boden; four sons, Paul (Emilie) Dewell, Jr., William (Jackie) Dewell, Robert (Linda) Dewell and Michael (Beth) Dewell as well as six grandchildren, Heather, Amanda, Jenna, Kaitlyn, Cory, Billi Jo and five great-grandchildren.

Following Paul’s wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.