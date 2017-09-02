Quakers outslug the Eagles to go 2-0

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – It wasn’t pretty, but the Salem Quakers overcame penalties and turnovers to knock off United 21-9 Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Eagles drop to 1-1.

The two teams combined for six turnovers, including five interceptions, and 19 penalties for 223 yards to slow the game down and cause both teams a hard time trying to get into any flow.

The Quakers would score first in the contest when quarterback Mitch Davidson found receiver Chase Ackerman for a 4-yard strike at the 8:27 mark of the first quarter. That came after the Quakers forced the Eagles to punt from deep in their own territory.

The Quakers would add to their advantage late in the first half when Davidson would connect with Luke Weingart on a 7-yard scoring strike. That touchdown gave the Quakers a 14-0 lead.

But the Eagle struck back quickly with a 7-play, 62-yard drive with quarterback Nathan Mikell hitting Kaden Smith on a slant pass in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown. That score made it 14-7 with only 49-seconds remaining before intermission.

It looked like the Quakers would score again in the final moments before halftime when Davidson threw a short pass to Zach Bezon who lateraled the ball back to Turner Johnson as he raced down the right sideline before being knocked out of bounds inside the 5-yard line. Unfortunately for the Quakers Davidson would have his next pass intercepted by the Eagles Kaden Smith in the end zone.

“Anytime we can take the ball away from an offensive team that is explosive as Salem is, that’s what we want to do,” Eagles coach Michael Demster explained. “Our goal defensively was just to make them snap it again, make them snap it again. And by making them snap it again we came up with a big interception.”

The Quakers would finally put some distance between them and the Eagles mid way through the fourth quarter when sophomore running back Cade Campolito would score a 4-yard touchdown with 5:07 remaining in the game. That would give the Quakers a 21-7 lead.

“That was everything,” Campolito explained. “That was all that mattered, that was all I cared about. I was running to score a touchdown.”

Campolito would finish the night with 121 yards on 12 carries as he replaced senior starting running back Eli Rothwell who suffered an injury early in the contest.

“Cade Campolito does an incredible job rushing the football,” Quakers coach Ron Johnson said. “Eli got hurt early and couldn’t go back in. Our thing the whole week was that someone has to answer the bell. We knew we were beat up from last week with East Palestine and guys had to answer the bell, but we didn’t know who it was going to be.”

“Luke Weingart really answered tonight and really did a great job. And then Bradlee Kitts, a sophomore who goes in and plays corner and has a couple big plays. Defensive linemen Jason Shultz did a great job stepping up tonight, Billy Robinson just kept fighting and fighting. So our guys answered the bell,” Johnson added.

“We really rushed the football well tonight,” coach Johnson remarked. “If you run the football you control the tempo. It was a comedy of errors tonight with all the penalties, but for our guys to come out with the win I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. It’s a huge win. A huge win for our program.”

“We were a little sloppy,” Demster admitted. “But there was no doubt that the effort was there. The boys played hard. It was a physical game and there is no doubt we are going to be sore tomorrow. But I told the boys to keep their heads up because you left everything on the field and that’s all we can ask them to do.”