Richard G. Ryser Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Roland officiating for Richard G. Ryser, 71, who died Saturday morning, September 2, 2017, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born November 16, 1945, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, a son of Samuel and Grace Grim Ryser and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Ryser was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed camping.

He leaves his companion, Shirley Burnett; a son, Michael D. Ryser of Old Mexico and one granddaughter.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ed Ryser; two brothers, Francis Ryser and Samuel J. Ryser and a sister, Judy Parker.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.