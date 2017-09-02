Sonja I. “Toni” Wilson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Sonja I. “Toni” Wilson, 68, of Warren, died Saturday, September 2, 2017, at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born April 21, 1949, in Warren, the daughter of Harold and Thelma (Hughley) Wilson and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and Kent State University Salem, Toni retired from Packard Electric.

She was a member of All Souls Body of Christ and enjoyed sewing, shopping and most of all, her family.

Surviving are four children, Wandra (Rick) Matthews of Warren, James (Bobbi) Johnson, Sr. of Warren, Kimberly Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina and Deidri Glover of Warren; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Wandra Wilson of Warren and Thelma Jean Reid of Phoenix, Arizona.

Preceding her in death are her parents and two brothers, Harold “Bubby” and Edward Wilson.

Services are 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at All Souls Body of Christ in Warren, with Rev. Gerald Dowe officiating.

Friends may call 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at the church.

The repast will be at 1330 Tod’s Crossing SW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.