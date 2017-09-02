Storm Team 27: Rain continues tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The showers are going to stick around for this evening and tonight. Lows will dip into the 50s but be back in the 70s by tomorrow. There is a chance for showers in the morning but by Sunday afternoon we will see partly sunny skies.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. (60%)

Low: 57

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for morning showers (30% AM)

High: 73

Sunday night: A few clouds.

Low: 55

Monday: Mostly sunny

High: 82

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 74 Low: 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (40%)

High: 66 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 50

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 49

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 50