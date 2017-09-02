Storm Team 27: Tracking showers to start the holiday weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Showers will be likely today as the remnants of Harvey move through the Valley. We are not expecting significant flooding, most of the rain will be light today. The threat for wet weather will linger tonight into early Sunday morning. Better weather will arrive by Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Breezy. (70%)
High: 65

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. (60%)
Low: 57

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for morning showers (30% AM)
High: 73

Monday: Mostly sunny
High: 81   Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 72  Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (40%)
High: 66  Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65  Low: 51

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 69  Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 71  Low: 50

