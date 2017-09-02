Valley Christian shut out by Lancers in opener

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian football team fell to Gilmour Academy, 16-0 Saturday at Poland High School.

The Eagles had several chances in the first half, but failed to reach the endzone. The Lancers broke through with a four yard touchdown run by Mario Grk to make it a 7-0 game at halftime.

Gilmour Academy added on in the second half, and continued to stall Valley’s offense in the shutout win.

Up next, Valley Christian will host Lisbon next Saturday at 7 p.m.

